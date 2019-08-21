Take (TTWO) Holder Skytop Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $1.22 Million; Au Optronics (AUO) Valuation Declined While Sensato Investors Lowered by $915,420 Its Position

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 12,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, down from 55,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $135.14. About 925,099 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST

Sensato Investors Llc decreased its stake in Au Optronics Corp (AUO) by 51.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc sold 305,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.27% . The institutional investor held 287,075 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 592,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Au Optronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.47. About 506,174 shares traded. AU Optronics Corp. (NYSE:AUO) has declined 40.47% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AUO News: 22/05/2018 – AUO Announces World’s Highest Resolution and Full Color TFT Driven Micro LED Display Technology; 21/05/2018 – AUO Redefines Smart Mobile Life with Top-Tier LTPS LCD Lineup; 14/05/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$4.31B Vs NT$9.48B; 29/03/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY AT T$32.4 BLN; 08/05/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Apr Rev NT$24.48B Vs NT$27.78B; 22/05/2018 – AUO’s Full Series of Mini LED Backlit LCDs Make Stunning Appearance to Establish Foothold in High-end Application Market; 29/03/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 10/04/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 17.7 PCT Y/Y; 06/03/2018 CORNING INC – CO, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION AGREED TO COLLABORATE ON SOLAR POWER GENERATION PROJECT IN TAIWAN

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $357.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,600 shares to 43,575 shares, valued at $11.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 255,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd (NYSE:JKS).

