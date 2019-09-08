Take (TTWO) Holder Skytop Capital Management Decreased Stake by $1.22 Million as Stock Price Rose; Centene Del (CNC) Holder Integre Asset Management Has Upped Its Position by $3.48 Million as Stock Value Rose

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 190.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 65,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 100,071 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31M, up from 34,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 2.86M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 12,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, down from 55,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $130.76. About 750,440 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) option implied volatility flat, shares down 1.8%, Walmart (WMT) takes down violent game displays – StreetInsider.com” on August 09, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “Take-Two Stock Will Rise on Its Borderlands 3 Game, Analyst Says – Barron’s” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NLSN, TTWO, PYPL – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Take-Two Stock Could Extend Its Run Higher Next Month – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $141.00M for 26.36 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 748,566 are owned by Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 6,495 shares. Raymond James And Associates reported 0.01% stake. Cibc World Mkts holds 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 3,595 shares. Profund Llc has invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 36,636 shares. Weiss Multi has 125,000 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Van Eck Associates Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Northern Trust Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Pictet Asset Management Ltd accumulated 50,000 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 70,700 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated reported 0.11% stake. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 1.03M shares. Anderson Hoagland & holds 9,840 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Corp reported 84,329 shares.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Judging Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 3,129 shares to 6,203 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 7,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,570 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Limited Co invested in 45,664 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Norinchukin Natl Bank The holds 78,420 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 124,800 shares. Allstate Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 38,744 are held by Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of. California-based Franklin Resource has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Brookstone Cap Management has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bluefin Trading Lc has 168,000 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 4.02 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office holds 296 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 121,035 shares. 12,402 were accumulated by Zeke Capital Ltd Llc. Columbus Circle reported 142,825 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Leuthold Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 165,476 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 223,120 shares.