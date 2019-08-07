Take (TTWO) Holder Junto Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake by $39.96 Million as Share Price Rose; Brunswick (BC) Holder Hodges Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $2.43 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 78.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 425,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 116,108 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96M, down from 541,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.96% or $9.18 during the last trading session, reaching $124.56. About 5.32 million shares traded or 222.24% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 12.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 48,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 330,620 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.64M, down from 379,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $46.21. About 1.05M shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 10/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation Selects Accruent for Lease Accounting Software; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC); 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c; 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.91

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.58M are held by Geode Management Lc. Assetmark Inc, a California-based fund reported 194 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 225,630 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation invested in 0.04% or 15,883 shares. Prudential has invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Essex Mgmt has 1,586 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability invested in 61,044 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 418,015 shares. Twin Tree LP owns 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 1,728 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 11,942 shares. Sun Life Finance owns 193 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sit Investment Associate stated it has 19,750 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Kames Public Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 325,132 shares to 530,706 shares, valued at $42.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 436,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $142,103 activity.

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 21.88% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $87.08 million for 11.55 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 64,092 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.02% or 17,740 shares. Owl Creek Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.13% or 67,394 shares. Moreover, New England And Management Inc has 0.14% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 4,100 shares. 884,731 were reported by Geode Mngmt. The Maryland-based Proshare Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 0.04% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 340,424 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd Company holds 1.36 million shares. Timessquare Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 1.95 million shares. Paloma Prtn accumulated 0.02% or 19,032 shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 127,798 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Starr Intl Inc accumulated 2,856 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv owns 13,336 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.