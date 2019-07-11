Take (TTWO) Holder J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Stake; Walleye Trading Continues to Hold Position in Asml Holding N V (Put) (ASML)

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Asml Holding N V (Put) (ASML) by 1208.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 44,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10 million, up from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Asml Holding N V (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $209.31. About 58,824 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS LOOKING FOR ACQUISITIONS, BUT VALUATION MULTIPLES ON MANY COMPANIES ARE “SCARY”; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 27/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Rises 1.7% to 527.76; ASML Leads Advance; 18/04/2018 – ASML Sees 2018 Trading in Line With Views; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 13/03/2018 – ASML Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Berenberg for Mar. 20

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 75.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 15,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,148 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $486,000, down from 20,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $114.28. About 236,265 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 64,399 shares to 78,401 shares, valued at $587,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 9,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,347 shares, and cut its stake in Coherent Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:COHR).

