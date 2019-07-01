Take (TTWO) Holder J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $1.46 Million; Crown Holdings (CCK) Position Maintained by Point72 Asset Management Lp

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 42.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 10,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,294 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, up from 25,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $61.27. About 351,688 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 75.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 15,560 shares as the company's stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,148 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $486,000, down from 20,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $12.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.08. About 823,990 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.07% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 3.70 million shares. Sfe Counsel owns 1.54% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 36,116 shares. 250 were reported by North Star Mgmt Corp. Landscape Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 8,794 shares. Botty Llc has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 802,603 were accumulated by Eagle Asset. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 74 shares. Creative Planning holds 5,391 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 24,374 shares. 100,000 are owned by Myriad Asset Mgmt. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 56,796 shares. Gulf Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 28,430 shares. First Utd Financial Bank Tru accumulated 8,001 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Tobam, a France-based fund reported 7,476 shares.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 EPS, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $6.90 million activity.

