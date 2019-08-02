Take (TTWO) Holder Ibis Capital Partners Llp Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Zevenbergen Capital Investments Cut by $15.26 Million Its Holding

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 8,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 104,621 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.30 million, down from 113,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $917.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $11.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1855.32. About 4.71M shares traded or 21.77% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – GAMESPARKS SAYS IT HAS BEEN ACQUIRED BY AMAZON – STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 15/05/2018 – Amazon will now include women and minority candidates in its board search going forward, following shareholder complaints about the company’s lack of diversity; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N CEO SAYS WILL BE ROLLING OUT MORE THAN 10 TV MODELS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON BEGINNING JUNE THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Atlanta and San Francisco; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 09/05/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: 60% Of Amazon Customers Will Not Renew Their Prime Membership, Poll Reveals; 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers t; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 47.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 14,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 15,494 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 29,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $122.1. About 1.69M shares traded or 9.02% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 73.98 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.26 earnings per share, down 1,400.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -181.25% negative EPS growth.