Take (TTWO) Holder Glacier Peak Capital Lowered Its Position by $329,000; Dlh Hldgs (DLHC) Position Has Raised by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, down from 22,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $114.38. About 181,819 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Dlh Hldgs Corp (DLHC) by 19.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 84,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 528,690 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 443,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dlh Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.15M market cap company. It closed at $5.33 lastly. It is down 2.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical DLHC News: 15/05/2018 – DLH Holdings 2Q Rev $34.4M; 15/05/2018 – DLH Holdings 2Q EPS 10c; 21/03/2018 DLH Holdings Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 14/05/2018 – DLH HOLDINGS SAYS AS AMENDED, MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS MAY 1, 2021; 20/04/2018 – DJ DLH Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLHC); 14/05/2018 – DLH HOLDINGS SAYS ON MAY 10, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 2, 2016 – SEC FILING

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 105,761 shares to 226,959 shares, valued at $15.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 2,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,950 shares, and cut its stake in Northstar Realty Europe Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co invested in 15,782 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Kbc Gru Nv owns 22,345 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 1,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tobam, France-based fund reported 7,476 shares. Moreover, Kepos LP has 0.51% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 72,647 shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Cornerstone Advisors Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 100 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Bronson Point Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6.43% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 100,000 shares. The Florida-based Texas Yale has invested 0.07% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Act Ii Limited Partnership holds 4.8% or 61,200 shares. Fil owns 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 3 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings Incorporated stated it has 94,810 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 663,214 were accumulated by Congress Asset Management Ma. Rmb Llc has 0.05% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 20,675 shares.