Take (TTWO) Holder Force Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $507,600 as Market Value Rose; Coho Partners LTD Stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Trimmed as Shares Rose

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 99.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 8,516 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $120.52. About 1.02M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 49.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 5,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 10,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $126.41. About 204,041 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin-based Artisan Prtnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.21% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 6,495 shares stake. Utd Automobile Association invested in 65,405 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 18 shares or 0% of the stock. Manchester Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Citigroup holds 127,884 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Commercial Bank owns 196 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com holds 82,243 shares. Adage Cap Partners Grp Inc Inc Limited Co stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 2,250 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Fund. D E Shaw And invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Service Group Inc has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Moreover, Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Northern Trust reported 1.21 million shares stake.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $144.25M for 25.49 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CTSH, PEP, TTWO – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “100 Symbols with High Options Volume vs Normal: ILMN, TTWO, MAR, COST – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Take-Two Stock Jumped Today – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TTWO) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Take Two’s (TTWO) New Expansion Packs Aid Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

More news for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Procter & Gamble Is Historically Overpriced – Seeking Alpha” and published on September 10, 2019 is yet another important article.

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 27,892 shares to 947,833 shares, valued at $116.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 61,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).