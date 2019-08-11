Take (TTWO) Holder Force Capital Management Decreased Its Position; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Valuation Rose While Hbk Sorce Advisory Decreased Stake

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 7,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 36,502 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 44,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 5.56M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 49.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 5,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 10,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.34 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Corporation has 238,261 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 10,988 were reported by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc. Finemark Bancorp And Trust reported 152,372 shares. Aperio Gru Lc owns 885,361 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Jnba Finance holds 318 shares or 0% of its portfolio. A D Beadell Invest Counsel stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 415 shares. Appleton Partners Ma reported 0.36% stake. Carnegie Cap Asset Management reported 12,536 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 1,126 shares. 68,209 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur Ny. American Century Incorporated holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 11.56M shares. Ar Asset Mngmt invested in 0.85% or 45,638 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Lc accumulated 173,541 shares or 1.12% of the stock.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,329 shares to 90,968 shares, valued at $17.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 6,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MondelÄ“z International Completes Acquisition of Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks® – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez Concludes Buyout of Majority Stake in Perfect Snacks – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MondelÄ“z declares $0.285 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buying the E-Sports Boom – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:TTWO) Return On Capital Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Take-Two (TTWO) Up 6.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: How Many Times Will the Fed Cut Rates? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.