Take (TTWO) Holder Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding by $30.55 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Private Capital Advisors Upped by $846,153 Its Holding

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 78.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 325,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 87,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, down from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $116.11. About 41,456 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 4,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 93,643 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.79M, up from 89,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $205.45. About 2.81 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Huawei launches a triple camera smartphone that it claims is ‘much better’ than Apple’s iPhone X; 12/04/2018 – VIRNETX GETS $502.6M JURY VERDICT VS APPLE; 11/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg was ready to slam Apple if Congress asked him about Tim Cook’s privacy comments; 09/05/2018 – APPLE SAID TO PLAN SELLING VIDEO SUBSCRIPTIONS THROUGH TV APP; 08/03/2018 – Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose tweeted that Apple CEO Tim Cook is ” the Donald Trump of the music industry.”; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: ‘NEW IPAD FASTER THAN VIRTUALLY EVERY CHROMEBOOK’; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 02/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Apple could have just signaled that Trump will make a trade deal with China; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music reportedly has 40M paying subscribers

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 127,488 are owned by Braun Stacey Assocs. Cwm Ltd Co, Nebraska-based fund reported 82 shares. Invesco Limited has 0.13% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Glacier Peak Ltd has 1.64% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 66,732 were reported by Trexquant Inv L P. Mutual Of America Mgmt Llc holds 0.06% or 41,721 shares. The Illinois-based New England And Mgmt Inc has invested 0.25% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Parsons Capital Management Inc Ri stated it has 3,755 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Manchester Cap Mgmt Lc, Vermont-based fund reported 463 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 358,795 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Lc owns 9,812 shares. Macquarie Group Limited holds 1.34M shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 32,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mitchell Capital Mngmt Company holds 15,117 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Landscape Cap Management Lc has invested 0.08% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 EPS, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 40,000 shares to 77,500 shares, valued at $22.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 750,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

