Take (TTWO) Holder Balyasny Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.36 Million as Stock Price Rose; Matthews International Capital Management Boosted Holding in China Pete & Chem (SNP)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in China Pete & Chem Corp (SNP) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% . The institutional investor held 91,800 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26M, up from 86,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in China Pete & Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $58.2. About 170,658 shares traded. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) has declined 32.71% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SNP News: 02/04/2018 – Sinopec group to lift gas supplies, LNG receiving capacity; 18/04/2018 – AETI announces renewal of Chinese Joint Venture; 24/04/2018 – China unlikely to repeat LNG import surge this winter – Unipec; 02/04/2018 – SINOPEC GROUP SAYS EXPECTS TO HAVE 60 BCM ANNUAL GAS SUPPLY CAPACITY BY 2023; 27/04/2018 – China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 17/04/2018 – Unipec and ENOC place lowest offers in Bangladesh oil import tender; 26/03/2018 – UNIPEC INKS 1-YR DEAL TO BUY CRUDE DELIVERED TO CHINA PRICED AGAINST SHANGHAI CRUDE OIL FUTURES; 11/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice From NASDAQ; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind China Mobile (Hong Kong), China Petroleum & Chemical, Telefonica SA, ING Group, N; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From China Petroleum & Chemical Corp

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 20,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 214,133 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.31M, down from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $123.97. About 743,488 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B

More notable recent China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Making Sense Of Cheniere’s $18 Billion LNG Deal With China – Forbes” on March 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Chinese Stocks to Watch in January – The Motley Fool” published on January 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Stock Fell 17% in December – The Motley Fool” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “50 Highest Foreign Stock Dividend Yields – June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sinopec: China’s Energy Giant Is Facing A Tough Outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 720,296 shares to 59,700 shares, valued at $7.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 46,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,700 shares, and cut its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 51,010 shares to 57,576 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 136,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Take-Two Interactive Still A Buy After Post-Earnings Drop – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Activision Blizzard: Rebuilding Trust And Restoring Faith – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GameStop Needs An Activist – GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Now’s the Time to Buy These Video Game Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI Coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on November 22, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.