Taiwansmc Adr (TSM) Shares Declined While Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Trimmed by $7.60 Million Its Holding; De Burlo Group Has Boosted Its American Tower New (AMT) Holding by $7.68 Million

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in American Tower New (AMT) by 170.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 39,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 61,920 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.20M, up from 22,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in American Tower New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $225.23. About 1.01 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwansmc Adr (TSM) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 189,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 4.83M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.01 million, down from 5.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Taiwansmc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.77. About 3.54M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Wealth Management Llc owns 0.46% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 4,667 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc holds 0.73% or 5,300 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). North American Management Corp owns 2.52% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 76,703 shares. Adelante Capital Lc stated it has 243,321 shares or 2.35% of all its holdings. Sun Life accumulated 0.03% or 751 shares. First Manhattan owns 1,169 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cohen & Steers Inc stated it has 4.61% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Massachusetts-based Ipswich Investment Company Incorporated has invested 0.18% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Orleans Capital Management La, a Louisiana-based fund reported 8,455 shares. Joel Isaacson Limited Com has 0.16% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Wesbanco Bank owns 4,097 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Ltd reported 1,379 shares. Charter owns 0.23% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 9,924 shares. Pennsylvania Tru owns 90,479 shares.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $495.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 189,200 shares to 29,800 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 22,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,200 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

