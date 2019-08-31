Taiwansmc Adr (TSM) Share Value Declined While Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Cut Stake by $7.60 Million; As Amerco (UHAL) Valuation Rose, Bruce & Co Has Cut Holding

Bruce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 169,910 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.12 million, down from 176,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $351.62. About 46,462 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 16/04/2018 – Greensboro Tornado: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q EPS 56C; 17/05/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Shawnee; 20/04/2018 – DJ AMERCO, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHAL); 05/03/2018 Northeast Flooding: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Cyclone Victims; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend of 50c/Shr; 11/04/2018 – U-Haul to Showcase Company’s Newest Self-Storage Facility in Waco; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – U-Haul Announces Plans for Sprawling Eagles Landing Warehouse; 04/04/2018 – U-Haul Extending 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Decatur Storm Victims

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwansmc Adr (TSM) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 189,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 4.83 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.01 million, down from 5.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Taiwansmc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 5.35M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 11,080 shares to 49,464 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 150,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

