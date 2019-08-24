Taiwan Semiconductor (Tsm) (TSM) Holder Augustine Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $541,160 as Stock Declined; Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Lowered Mcdonalds (MCD) Position as Market Value Rose

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (Tsm) (TSM) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 13,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 137,466 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 150,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor (Tsm) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.95. About 6.73M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 91.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 70,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 6,326 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 77,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $214.66. About 2.87M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: 1Q U.S. Comps Up on Growth in Average Check Resulting From Menu Price Increases, Product Mix Shifts; 20/03/2018 – NLRB: Proposed Settlement Agreements Presented in McDonald’s USA, LLC, et. al; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Rev $5.14B; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 1%-2% in U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Interest Expense Up 5%-7%; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 23/04/2018 – Munchies: Today’s Most Hilarious Internet Rumor: McDonald’s Is Turning Its PlayPlaces into ‘Weed Lounges’

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 24.17 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22,107 shares to 599,622 shares, valued at $23.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 112,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Templeton Global Incm Fd (GIM).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 64,269 shares. Moreover, Chilton Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,447 shares. Tru Of Vermont has invested 0.91% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Liberty Capital has invested 1.11% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). City Holdings Com invested in 26,491 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Moreover, Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il has 0.15% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Provise Mngmt Group Limited Com accumulated 7,763 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Alexandria Cap reported 0.1% stake. Bp Public Limited Com invested in 0.62% or 84,200 shares. Arvest Comml Bank Division reported 0.03% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Neuberger Berman Group Limited holds 0.6% or 2.59 million shares in its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Co stated it has 5,323 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Greatmark Prtn Inc has invested 0.96% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Veritable LP invested 0.19% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 28,432 are owned by Profund Ltd Liability.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alcoa (Aa) by 13,024 shares to 29,504 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (NYSE:COG) by 47,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (Celg) (NASDAQ:CELG).