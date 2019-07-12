Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stock Price Rose While Oaktree Capital Management LP Decreased Stake by $37.93 Million; Cambridge Financial Group Trimmed Mcdonalds (MCD) Position by $379.80 Million as Share Value Rose

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,917 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25 billion, down from 34,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $212.64. About 1.04M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M; 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter; 29/03/2018 – TABLE-McDonald’s Japan 2702.T -2017 group results; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSALS 4-6 IN PROXY; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS U.S. GUEST COUNTS DECLINED IN 1Q; 20/04/2018 – DJ McDonald’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCD); 30/04/2018 – A rise in the price of McDonald’s Big Maca didn’t scare away customers in the first quarter

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 948,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.90 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.80 million, down from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.08. About 2.67M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.07B for 25.05 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) by 7.96M shares to 10.66 million shares, valued at $12.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) by 93,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ryder System (NYSE:R) by 32,080 shares to 98,582 shares, valued at $6.11 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57B for 25.93 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

