Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stock Declined While Mcdaniel Terry & Co Upped Position by $2.22 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Prospector Partners Lowered Its Stake by $4.59 Million

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 36.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 55,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 208,347 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53M, up from 152,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.16. About 3.40 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 19.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 39,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 159,150 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.77 million, down from 198,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $134.57. About 9.86 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Another Semiconductor Bellwether Points to Chip Strength in the Second Half – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares ETF (ETF:SOXL), Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares ETF (ETF:SOXS) – It Could Be An Epic Day For These Chip ETFs – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Many Global Investors Fail – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TSMC beats Q2 after June strength – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 38,107 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hanseatic Mngmt Services accumulated 6.03% or 49,041 shares. D L Carlson holds 3.36% or 97,338 shares. Peoples Finance Services Corp accumulated 41,086 shares. Light Street Cap Mgmt Limited Co has invested 3.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pettyjohn Wood White accumulated 3.59% or 93,556 shares. Westover Lc accumulated 0.41% or 6,755 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 557,207 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors accumulated 132 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 56,232 shares. 134,690 are owned by Narwhal Mgmt. 169,377 were reported by Hoplite Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership. Zevin Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Loomis Sayles & Co Limited Partnership reported 11.13M shares stake. Schulhoff & reported 0.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $659.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 10,200 shares to 44,300 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 52,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).