Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stake Lifted by Mcdaniel Terry & Co; Centene (CNC) Holding Raised by South State Corp

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 36.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 55,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 208,347 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53 million, up from 152,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 3.47 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1

South State Corp increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 147.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 15,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 26,107 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 10,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 3.94 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Another Semiconductor Bellwether Points to Chip Strength in the Second Half – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “It Could Be An Epic Day For These Chip ETFs – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Centene Corp (CNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Centene Corp (CNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Stock Is a Buy as It Prepares to Take on Private Insurance – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Limited Liability Company owns 6.03M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Axa has 410,187 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.08% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 43,900 are held by Castleark Management Llc. Bridger Lc owns 371,783 shares. Vaughan Nelson Mgmt LP invested 0.38% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 661,306 shares. Colony Grp Limited Liability Co reported 187,883 shares stake. Spirit Of America Management holds 0.06% or 7,600 shares. Pinebridge LP invested in 0% or 2,638 shares. Westpac Banking Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 46,724 shares. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Vident Investment Advisory Lc has invested 0.12% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Eqis Mgmt Inc owns 33,589 shares. 893 are owned by Fin.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.