Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stake Has Raised by Cardinal Capital Management Inc; Nwi Management LP Has Upped Its Position in Microsoft (CRM) by $28.00 Million

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 8,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 193,832 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94M, up from 184,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 4.47M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.18M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $149.53. About 5.85M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The economy is really ripping; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q EPS 46c; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $999.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3,065 shares to 116,702 shares, valued at $18.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vf Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 6,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,965 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL).

