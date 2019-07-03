Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Shares Rose While Tower Bridge Advisors Has Trimmed Stake; Murphy Capital Management Boosted Stake in Nike (NKE) by $652,260

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 95.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 8,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.96. About 4.44 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 26/05/2018 – Annapolis Captl: Under Armour to give way to Nike; 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE); 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 3,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,446 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 billion, down from 153,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.8. About 4.42 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 3,862 shares to 43,277 shares, valued at $6.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,108 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pcj Invest Counsel stated it has 13,000 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability invested in 7,229 shares. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.04% or 85,070 shares. Raymond James Advsr owns 304,571 shares. Spinnaker stated it has 9,488 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Management Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 16,710 shares. Lincoln National Corporation holds 9,963 shares. Fiduciary Tru invested in 213,365 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership invested 0.23% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has 0.1% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Barr E S And has 2.26% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 258,539 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 0.92% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 859,112 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 3,252 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt owns 38,031 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Monarch Inc owns 2,750 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Nike, Micron, Walgreens, FedEx, and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike says it’s ready for macro wildcards – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trump/Xi Meeting Tops The News, But Nike Earnings, Financial Stress Test Also In Focus – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Trade In Focus Ahead Of G20 As Market Digests Walgreens, Conagra Results; Nike Waiting In The Wings – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Nike Stock Lost 12% in May – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $861.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 80 shares to 8,153 shares, valued at $1.97 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr S&P 500 In (IVV) by 12 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).