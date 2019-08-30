Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Shares Declined While Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Trimmed Its Position; Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argen Adr (BBVA) Holder Fisher Asset Management Increased Stake by $16.07 Million

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argen Adr (BBVA) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 3.21M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.12% . The hedge fund held 47.27 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.87M, up from 44.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argen Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $4.745. About 1.61M shares traded. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has declined 29.71% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBVA News: 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades EUR 33.4m Notes and the liquidity facility of IM Prestamos Fondos Cedulas, FTA; 12/03/2018 – BBVA Compass Express Personal Loan goes digital, opens to consumers in multiple states; 26/04/2018 – Bitcoinist: BBVA Issues First Ever Corporate Loan on the Distributed Ledger; 01/05/2018 – BBVA CFO Tejada Says ‘Solid’ Earnings Are Just the Beginning (Video); 31/05/2018 – Moody’s: Bbva Upgrade Prompted by Moody’s Expectation of Added Issuance of Loss-Absorbing Capital in Response to Regulatory Requirements; 11/03/2018 – Bbva: BBVA and Money 20/20 Asia | BBVA 12 March 2018; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3/Aaa.Mx Ratings To State Of Mexico’s Mxn 1.5 Billion Enhanced Loan From Bbva Bancomer; 21/03/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC : HSBC RAISES RATING TO BUY FROM HOLD; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms BBVA Compass Bancshares, Inc.’s L-T IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – The Pitch contest comes back again to create opportunities with BBVA Compass and Houston Dynamo

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 80,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 454,860 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.63M, down from 535,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.42. About 3.99 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 125,737 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $50.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE) by 268,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 594,580 shares, and cut its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc Adr (NYSE:KB).

