Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Shareholder Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Lowered Holding as Stock Price Declined; As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Lifted Position by $422,355

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 59,961 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 56,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $136.93. About 2.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 80,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 454,860 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.63M, down from 535,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 2.34 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Ltd Company holds 317,184 shares. Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 44,205 are held by Pictet Bankshares Tru Ltd. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 2,481 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio stated it has 1.02 million shares. Welch Forbes Llc stated it has 75,898 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt accumulated 72,046 shares. Omers Administration Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Advsr Limited Ltd Llc stated it has 562 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ubs Oconnor Lc reported 1.27M shares. Fruth Mngmt has invested 1.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 128,522 are owned by Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company. Modera Wealth Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,325 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt has 42,508 shares.

