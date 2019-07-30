Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Shareholder Seabridge Investment Advisors Raised Holding; Cabot Wealth Management Has Raised 2U (TWOU) Holding by $1.18 Million; Share Value Declined

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 17,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,150 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 107,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 3.89 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 73.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 16,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,911 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, up from 23,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $34.6. About 1.04 million shares traded or 7.00% up from the average. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 56.18% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 29/05/2018 – AIC Announces New 2U Dual Controller All-Flash NVMe JBOF Appliance With Broadcom’s BCM58800 NetXtreme Storage SoC; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 20/04/2018 – The Playlist: Prince’s Own `Nothing Compares 2 U,’ and 12 More New Songs; 03/05/2018 – 2U SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 21C TO 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Mark Chernis Joins 2U Inc. as Oper Chief; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 42c-Loss 41c; 04/05/2018 – 2U Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – MARK CHERNIS JOINS 2U, AS COO; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $401.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – The Harvard Business Analytics Program Welcomes its Inaugural Class

