Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Shareholder Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake by $700,680; M&T Bank Cut Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Holding by $1.43 Million as Stock Price Rose

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 17,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,150 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 107,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 3.09M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 47.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp sold 30,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,812 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 64,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $56.86. About 517,433 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24 million and $299.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 12,443 shares to 28,499 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pentair Inc. (NYSE:PNR) by 33,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,657 shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Group Inc. Qvc.

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 4.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $1 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $145.48 million for 13.67 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.08% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $93,924 activity.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 568 shares to 68,945 shares, valued at $81.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.20M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings.