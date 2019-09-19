Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Shareholder Rnc Capital Management Cut Holding by $969,306 as Share Price Declined; As Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Declined, Blume Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 24,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 996,789 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.04 million, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $45.14. About 4.23 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast (CMCSA) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 9,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 199,144 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.42 million, down from 208,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.65. About 4.51M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Smackdown!; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox to Form New Group to Sell National Advanced Advertising Solutions; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST WORK TO FINANCE ALL-CASH OFFER WELL ADVANCED; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: (AP) U.S. media company Comcast launches 22 billion pound ($30 billion) bid for Sky in move that; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – PARTNERSHIP WITH CHARTER WILL UTILIZE COMCAST EMPLOYEES TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF PLATFORM ON BEHALF OF BOTH COS; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 22,194 shares to 545,089 shares, valued at $23.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 390,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $197.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 5,250 shares to 53,293 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) by 33,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,280 were accumulated by Transamerica Financial Advisors. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.52% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 17,900 shares. Pdts Prtnrs Lc invested in 233,800 shares. Northeast Invest Mgmt holds 0.03% or 8,220 shares in its portfolio. Marvin And Palmer invested 2.77% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 26.60 million shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 402,919 shares. Town And Country Natl Bank And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust holds 7,248 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Tcw reported 2.80M shares. 49.05 million were accumulated by Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon. 6,090 are held by Tompkins Fincl Corporation. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 3.15M shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank owns 89,467 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 7,640 shares. Architects accumulated 23,148 shares.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 15.35 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

