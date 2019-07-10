Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Shareholder Oaktree Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position by $37.93 Million; Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Market Value Rose While Mendon Capital Advisors Upped Position

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 41,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 781,043 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57M, up from 739,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Howard Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.11 million market cap company. It closed at $14.8 lastly. It is down 16.35% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD); 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 948,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.80 million, down from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.67. About 6.46 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) by 93,995 shares to 3.17M shares, valued at $41.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 59,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 660,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.06 billion for 24.19 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold HBMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 0.47% less from 9.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 0% or 1.58M shares in its portfolio. Banc Funds Limited Liability Company invested in 199,687 shares. First Tru Advisors LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Maltese Management Ltd Co accumulated 200,000 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 27,627 shares. Citigroup reported 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Stifel Fincl, a Missouri-based fund reported 15,921 shares. Suntrust Banks has 58,630 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company holds 57,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 2,769 shares. 29,698 were reported by Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda owns 11,015 shares. Wms Partners Ltd Liability Corporation owns 129,680 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD).