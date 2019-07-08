Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Shareholder Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $37.93 Million; Stoneridge (SRI) Holder Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Trimmed Position

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 948,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.80 million, down from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 2.58 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 372,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 232,695 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, down from 605,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $907.04M market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.61. About 39,957 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 4.93% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 13/03/2018 – Stoneridge at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moves China Operations to Accommodate Growing Demand; 30/05/2018 – Stoneridge Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stoneridge Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRI); 06/03/2018 Stoneridge Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 Sales $870M-$890M; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.06 billion for 23.98 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnooc Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 28,544 shares to 344,381 shares, valued at $63.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 1.22M shares in the quarter, for a total of 35.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nuvasive Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SRI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 26.30 million shares or 0.04% less from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooper Creek Partners Ltd Liability reported 2.29% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Dorsey Wright & Assoc, a California-based fund reported 270 shares. Swiss Bancorporation invested in 49,300 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). 34,537 are owned by Burney. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Perritt Cap Management holds 44,132 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Globeflex Capital Lp reported 92,643 shares. 40,277 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited reported 1.41M shares stake. Voya Investment Limited Liability invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). New York-based Pinnacle Assoc Ltd has invested 0.01% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 42,948 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hbk Invs Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 16,291 shares. 27,498 were reported by Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership.

Analysts await Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 52.73% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SRI’s profit will be $7.46 million for 30.39 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Stoneridge, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.91% negative EPS growth.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 419,337 shares to 620,714 shares, valued at $5.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 170,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Donnelley Rr And Sons.