Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Shareholder Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding; Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose While Pitcairn Company Has Trimmed Position

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 11.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 1,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 11,164 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, down from 12,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $266.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $11.03 during the last trading session, reaching $272.33. About 7.86M shares traded or 135.43% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 948,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.80 million, down from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.1. About 4.98M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $6.66M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Bankshares & Tru reported 0.21% stake. Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.33% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Atlanta Capital Management L L C reported 0.8% stake. Virtu Finance Limited Liability Corp owns 12,347 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Limited Company owns 4,687 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 70.65 million shares. Lifeplan Gp owns 77 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Yhb Invest Advisors Inc reported 3,435 shares stake. Columbus Hill Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 4.04% or 189,246 shares. Management Va holds 2.52% or 39,014 shares. 10 holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,207 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh reported 10,765 shares stake. Grimes And Com Incorporated owns 7,348 shares. Murphy Capital Mgmt holds 12,065 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited accumulated 3,301 shares or 0.39% of the stock.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 3,704 shares to 11,633 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,726 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.98 billion for 33.70 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pennymac Corp (Prn) by 10.05 million shares to 33.92M shares, valued at $34.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 74,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 415,735 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Mortgage Trust Inc (Prn).