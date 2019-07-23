Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Shareholder Oaktree Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding by $37.93 Million; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Increased Centene Del (CNC) Position by $733,732 as Stock Price Declined

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 948,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.90 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.80 million, down from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 6.15M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 13,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,688 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 13,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.56. About 7.79 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Company Il stated it has 6,572 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Reilly Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The Ontario – Canada-based Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Leuthold Grp Ltd Liability has invested 1.18% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cadence Mngmt Lc holds 0.12% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 25,668 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.29% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Consolidated Investment Group Inc Limited Company reported 44,500 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,331 shares. Pitcairn invested in 0.08% or 13,746 shares. Putnam Investments Lc has invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0.03% or 155,776 shares. Axa invested in 0.09% or 410,187 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company Ltd reported 28,391 shares.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 34,100 shares to 15,955 shares, valued at $989,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 847,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,635 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

