Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Shareholder Mcdaniel Terry & Co Increased Its Position by $1.24 Million; Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Shareholder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 31,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 240,205 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.41 million, up from 208,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 8.33 million shares traded or 30.82% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 86.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 32,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $620,000, down from 37,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $108.67. About 1.46 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 21/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS: ISSUERS GOT ENOUGH CONSENTS TO AMEND INDENTURE; 12/04/2018 – MASSACHUSETTS PLANS HEARING TO REVOKE STEVE WYNN’S LICENSE; 23/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Board Intends to Continue Its Work; 16/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – ELAINE WYNN AND STEVE WYNN HAVE AGREED TO SETTLE ELAINE WYNN’S REMAINING CLAIMS THAT STEVE WYNN BREACHED THEIR STOCKHOLDERS AGREEMENT; 17/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Seeks to Overhaul Wynn Resorts Board; 08/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Pay Universal Entertainment $2.6 Billion to Settle Litigation; 23/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS RESPONDS TO RECENT ELAINE WYNN HOLDER LETTER; 02/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn Says Wynn Resorts Seeks to Impede Her Withhold Vote Campaign Against Legacy Director John Hagenbuch; 11/05/2018 – With Steve Wynn gone, the “Queen of Las Vegas” battles it out in the boardroom; 11/05/2018 – The ex-wife of former CEO Steve Wynn is seeking to oust a longtime board member and make other changes

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $130.22 million for 22.45 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $102.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 60,000 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $7.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (NASDAQ:VOD) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:PAAS).