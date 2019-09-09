Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Shareholder Mcdaniel Terry & Co Increased Its Holding by $2.22 Million as Valuation Declined; Morgan Stanley Has Decreased Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stake as Valuation Rose

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 36.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 55,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 208,347 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53M, up from 152,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.69. About 3.33 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 171,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 3.76 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.80 million, down from 3.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $117.61. About 862,471 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.95 million for 25.57 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.14% or 16,457 shares in its portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 67,937 shares. Westchester Capital Inc has invested 4.32% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Kentucky Retirement owns 17,046 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 598,100 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 932,717 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.03% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Guyasuta Inc holds 0.21% or 18,005 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 5,002 were reported by Burke & Herbert Fincl Bank &. First Midwest Financial Bank Tru Division holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 16,495 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.12% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 76 are held by Csat Advisory Lp. Private Trust Na owns 12,795 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. 1,420 are owned by Plante Moran Financial Ltd.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $353.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Med Reit Inc by 143,789 shares to 200,810 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 544,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).