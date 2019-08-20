Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Share Value Declined While Cornerstone Investment Partners Boosted Position; New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Lifted Its Synovus Financial (SNV) Stake

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 154,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 1.91 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.26 million, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $41.99. About 5.41M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 33,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 23,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $35.25. About 440,349 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 53,913 shares to 96,927 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 752,677 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR).

