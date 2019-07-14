Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Market Valuation Rose While Mcdaniel Terry & Co Raised Stake; Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Boosted Holding in Intel (INTC)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 36.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 55,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,347 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53 million, up from 152,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 4.64M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 14.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd bought 6,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,744 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, up from 42,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 20.15 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 3rd Update; 31/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS, ERICSSON AND INTEL TESTED A CYBERSPORT VR GAME ON A 5G NETWORK; 08/05/2018 – SIFIVE REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY DATA CENTER GROUP REVENUE $5.2 BILLION, UP 24%; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 19/04/2018 – Atipa Technologies Wins 2017 Partner of the Year for HPC Technical Solution at Intel Technology Partner Awards

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd, which manages about $747.00 million and $411.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,446 shares to 21,948 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mimecast Ltd F by 7,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,145 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

