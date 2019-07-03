Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Holding Maintained by Driehaus Capital Management Llc; As Dycom Inds (DY) Stock Value Declined, Holder Lonestar Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $5.40 Million

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $58.49. About 156,138 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONTRACT REVENUES $3.23 BLN – $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN FOR QTR ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.7M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 316,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.11 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.24 million, up from 2.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 3.09 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 16,386 shares to 111,674 shares, valued at $12.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 19,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,770 shares, and cut its stake in Epr Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.44 million for 17.41 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise owns 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 80,289 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 381,526 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Alpine Woods Capital Limited Co stated it has 0.29% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 44,403 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Washington holds 76,405 shares. 232,704 were reported by Scout Invs. Panagora Asset Inc reported 2,100 shares stake. Hawk Ridge Capital LP has 90,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 1.14 million shares. Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Co reported 12 shares. Victory Management reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust owns 41 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 20,024 shares. 327,700 were reported by Hood River Mngmt Limited Com.