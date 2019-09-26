Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Holder Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Boosted Position by $681,330; As Synnex (SNX) Market Value Declined, Shellback Capital LP Has Decreased Stake by $4.48 Million

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 33.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 45,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 90,705 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.93 million, down from 136,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $113.86. About 647,773 shares traded or 42.70% up from the average. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SAYS ON MAY 7, CO, UNIT AMENDED CO’ ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION PROGRAM BY ENTERING INTO EIGHTH OMNIBUS AMENDMENT – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and Solutions; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 06/03/2018 Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.16B; 08/05/2018 – World’s Best – Concentrix is First Company to Earn 20 Certifications from COPC Inc; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Launches Exclusive IT Reseller Community Focused on Technology Convergence; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.14, EST. $2.11; 10/05/2018 – DATATEC – YEAR OVER YEAR DECLINE IN UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE AND HEPS RESULT OF SALE OF WESTCON AMERICAS TO SYNNEX WITH EFFECT FROM SEPT 1; 14/05/2018 – Nine SYNNEX Corporation Leaders Named to CRN’s Women of the Channel List with One Named to Power 100 List; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.61

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 17,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 472,330 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.50M, up from 454,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.27. About 11.74M shares traded or 87.11% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN)

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.09 million for 9.95 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual earnings per share reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $802.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 20,000 shares to 155,000 shares, valued at $17.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold SNX shares while 96 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.36% less from 39.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Financial Bank Trust stated it has 598 shares. Alberta Management Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Brant Point Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% stake. Affinity Invest Advsrs Ltd holds 3,263 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.03% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Ls Limited Co holds 2,067 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Company has 85,572 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1,327 shares. Jefferies Grp Lc invested in 2,790 shares or 0% of the stock. Oak Associates Limited Oh holds 10,507 shares. Alpha Windward Lc holds 4,972 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 10,555 shares. Profund Advisors Limited invested 0.02% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX).

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $352.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 27,881 shares to 136,894 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

