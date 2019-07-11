Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Holder Oaktree Capital Management LP Lowered Holding by $37.93 Million; Davis Capital Partners Has Boosted Holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 948,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.90 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.80M, down from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $41.06. About 2.73M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.56 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.66. About 206,342 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500.

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 25.04 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) by 93,995 shares to 3.17 million shares, valued at $41.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.15 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance holds 0% or 33,220 shares. Penn Capital Management Incorporated invested in 1.4% or 285,949 shares. Castine Cap Management Limited Liability Co invested in 3.69% or 290,077 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 24,979 shares. Cwm Ltd Com invested in 0% or 3,756 shares. Systematic Fincl Mngmt LP reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 3,900 shares. Invesco accumulated 740,853 shares. Mackenzie Financial owns 0.01% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 72,715 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 1.20M shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 42,769 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Llc owns 12,163 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 294,696 shares. Cambridge Invest Research holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 12,971 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 155,433 shares.

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70M and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 30,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $64.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $88,108 activity. 2,000 shares were sold by MCAUSLAN ROBERT REOCH, worth $92,000 on Monday, January 28. BOYD WILLIAM S bought $113,125 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.