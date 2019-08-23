Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Holder Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $37.93 Million; As Raytheon Company (RTN) Market Valuation Rose, Lafleur & Godfrey Increased Its Holding by $301,210

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 1,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 83,901 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.28M, up from 82,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $186.98. About 1.31 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 948,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.80 million, down from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42.13. About 3.09M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Three 5G Stocks Poised to Soar Over the Next Decade – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Another Semiconductor Bellwether Points to Chip Strength in the Second Half – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why ASML Holding Rose 10.4% in July – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “StockBeat – Semis Swoon as Huawei Gets Caught Up in US-China Crossfire Again – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 97,018 shares to 528,618 shares, valued at $32.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuvasive Inc (Prn) by 1.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Telecom Argentina Sa (NYSE:TEO).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “US Army awards Raytheon $108 million contract for Afghanistan Air Force training – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon Co (RTN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc Com (NYSE:CHD) by 4,765 shares to 95,922 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,242 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).