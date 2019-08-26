Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Holder Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Price Declined; Cwm Stake In Microsoft (MSFT) Was Has Increased

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 948,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 2.90 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.80M, down from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.24. About 2.10M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 23.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 10,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,853 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59M, up from 45,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.04. About 10.48 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adr by 37,504 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $43.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 906,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Qiagen Nv (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Mgmt stated it has 101,377 shares or 4.36% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life reported 2.95% stake. Alpinvest Ptnrs Bv reported 7,573 shares. Kensico Corp holds 3.16M shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9,746 shares. 42,853 are held by Oakworth. 84,103 were reported by Somerset Trust. Cna invested in 4.64% or 185,400 shares. Chilton Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 2.84% or 272,027 shares. Spinnaker, Maine-based fund reported 107,685 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn holds 546,933 shares or 9.27% of its portfolio. Trb Advsr LP holds 18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 510,000 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset has 0.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). St Johns Invest Mgmt Co Ltd accumulated 7,384 shares. Lvw Ltd Llc accumulated 42,271 shares.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $4.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 43,578 shares to 77 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allianzgi Equity & Conv Inco (NIE) by 41,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,979 shares, and cut its stake in Under Armour Inc.