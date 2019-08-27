Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Holder Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $37.93 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Aon Plc (AON) Market Value Rose, Holder Broad Run Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 188,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188.77 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $191.52. About 416,417 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 948,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.80M, down from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 5.50 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why ASML Holding Rose 10.4% in July – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Three 5G Stocks Poised to Soar Over the Next Decade – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks: U.S. Futures Extend Gains as Recession Fears Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itau Unibanco H (NYSE:ITUB) by 1.06 million shares to 12.06M shares, valued at $106.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) by 7.96 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Qiagen Nv (Prn).

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61 million for 33.25 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Aon’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Insurance Labor Outlook Study Results to be Revealed During Webinar – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Andreas Halvorsen Keeps Buying Centene, DaVita – GuruFocus.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Aon plc (AON) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.