Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Holder Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position by $37.93 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Shareholder Bokf Increased Its Holding

Bokf increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 4,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 39,202 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21 million, up from 34,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $184.94. About 1.12 million shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – VERTEX IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES RESULTING FROM COLLABORATION; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS – CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 IS PENDING THE RESOLUTION OF CERTAIN QUESTIONS TO BE PROVIDED BY FDA AS PART OF REVIEW OF IND; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $640.8 MLN VS $714.7 MLN; 01/05/2018 – L3 SIGNS PACT TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL P; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX: VX-561 ONCE-DAILY TRIPLE COMBO GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hotelogix raises funds from Vertex Ventures, others – Mint; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES & VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS ENTER PACT; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE & VERTEX IN DRUG DISCOVERY PACT FOR OPTOPATCH PLATFORM

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 948,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 2.90 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.80M, down from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 4.66 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT

Bokf, which manages about $4.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4,013 shares to 17,494 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,395 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 511,798 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Llc has 0.44% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 62,300 shares. Invsts has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Marshall Wace Llp has 62,232 shares. Woodstock holds 0.14% or 4,319 shares. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.37% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 5.08 million shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Hudson Bay Capital Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 0.11% or 58,285 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Financial Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Moreover, Dana Investment Advsr has 0.15% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 17,571 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon stated it has 2.28M shares. Carroll Finance Associates reported 266 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 2,511 shares. Northcoast Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

More notable recent Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Intellia Therapeutics a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – Nasdaq” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vertex sets CEO transition April 1 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Vertex Signs Gene Editing Deals With Crispr, Exonics Worth Up To $2 Billion – Benzinga” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 1.22 million shares to 35.38 million shares, valued at $232.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adr by 37,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chip analyst warns of Taiwan threat – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why ASML Holding Rose 10.4% in July – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Stocks With High Business Predictability Ratings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 01, 2019.