Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Holder Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Upped Its Position by $2.22 Million; Guggenheim Capital Has Trimmed Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding by $3.73 Million

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 36.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 55,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,347 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53 million, up from 152,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 4.70 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 51,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 266,621 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.32M, down from 318,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $65.86. About 2.79 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 insider sales for $953,186 activity. Another trade for 168 shares valued at $11,429 was sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan. On Thursday, January 24 Middleton Sean sold $27,416 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 403 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 92,568 are held by Putnam Invs Limited Com. Smith Moore & holds 0.09% or 5,184 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 6.54M shares or 0.74% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management Llc reported 386,585 shares stake. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 4,050 shares. First Republic has invested 0.23% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs Incorporated, a Tennessee-based fund reported 29 shares. Montecito Retail Bank Tru invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Twin Capital stated it has 0.42% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Guardian Capital LP holds 5,450 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Comerica National Bank & Trust has 0.1% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 161,952 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 21,888 shares. Etrade Cap Management has 0.07% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Seizert Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Co reported 177,072 shares. 387,140 are held by Rmb Mgmt Ltd.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.43 million for 17.70 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

