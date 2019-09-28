Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Valuation Declined While Indus Capital Partners Trimmed Its Position by $4.20 Million; Flippin Bruce & Porter Lifted Fedex (FDX) Holding by $448,868

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 2,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 17,294 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84 million, up from 14,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 1.92 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 09/03/2018 – Napa Vlley Rgstr: Napa purveyor of heirloom beans drops FedEx due to its NRA ties; 20/03/2018 – ATF, FBI, AUSTIN POLICE: FEDEX PACKAGES LINKED TO RECENT BLASTS; 19/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF FEDEX RETURNS TECHNOLOGY; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX TO RECORD ABOUT $374M NONCASH CHARGE IN 4Q; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DEAL FOR FOR £92 MLN; 20/03/2018 – FDX: PACKAGES WILL FLOW ACROSS FDX/TNT SYSTEMS BY MAY 31; 21/03/2018 – FDX: BREAKING: APD, FBI arresting suspect in Austin bombing. Suspect donated device, shots were fired. #AustinBomber #austinPD – ! $FDX; 12/04/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Names Hannah Elliott as New Juror; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 64.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 107,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 59,096 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32M, down from 166,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 9.47 million shares traded or 49.10% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97M and $569.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR) by 5,132 shares to 93,971 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Cos Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,742 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.