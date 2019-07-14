Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Price Rose While Keywise Capital Management LTD Decreased Position; As O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Marshfield Associates Decreased Its Holding by $307,684

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 793 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 227,201 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.22M, down from 227,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $8.36 during the last trading session, reaching $401.83. About 452,972 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES RISE OF 2% TO 4%; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 4.64 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $35.52 million activity. SHAW JEFF M had sold 3,615 shares worth $1.36M on Tuesday, February 12. $18.72 million worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was sold by HENSLEE GREGORY L on Tuesday, February 12. OREILLY DAVID E also sold $14.88M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 9.58% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.28 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.12M for 21.42 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.80% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd has invested 0.01% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Macquarie Gru stated it has 2,098 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 227 shares. Fil Ltd accumulated 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset reported 600 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Northern Tru reported 1.05 million shares. Cwm Lc holds 588 shares. First Manhattan Com stated it has 68,310 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins stated it has 0.03% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Prudential Public Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.11% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 114,208 shares. 961 are owned by Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited. Dupont Capital stated it has 0.22% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Moreover, Lpl Fin has 0.02% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 24,007 shares. Moreover, Fmr Llc has 0.07% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 1.50M shares.

