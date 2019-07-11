Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Price Rose While Cibc Asset Management Has Upped Stake; As Nelnet (NNI) Stock Price Rose, Pioneer Investment Management Boosted Its Stake

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 26,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,195 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, up from 74,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.04. About 3.30M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nelnet Inc (NNI) by 147.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 7,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,135 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $669,000, up from 4,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nelnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $58.56. About 17,473 shares traded. Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) has risen 2.60% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NNI News: 08/05/2018 – Nelnet 1Q Net $113.9M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Nelnet Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNI); 08/05/2018 – Nelnet 1Q EPS $2.78; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2006-3; 09/04/2018 – Nelnet Expands Loan Servicing Offerings To Meet Demands Of Fintech Lenders; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2013-5; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Takes Various Actions on Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2005-1; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Rating To Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-2; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1; 08/05/2018 – Nelnet 1Q Adj EPS $1.67

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold NNI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 12.98 million shares or 4.10% less from 13.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) for 80 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc holds 5,000 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co stated it has 4,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 196,546 shares. Legal And General Gru Plc has 0% invested in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Wells Fargo Com Mn owns 28,124 shares. First Trust Advsr LP has 24,454 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia has 2,600 shares. Seizert Partners Ltd Com owns 34,079 shares. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 121,948 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) or 667 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Tegean Ltd Company has invested 3.74% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Huber Ltd Liability Co reported 41,777 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nelnet, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 09, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Nelnet (NNI) Reports Acquisition of Tuition Management Systems – StreetInsider.com” published on November 27, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Nelnet Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – PRNewswire” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nelnet Business Solutions Teams Up with Western Union Business Solutions – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $70.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 36,856 shares to 104,191 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 473,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $53,585 activity.