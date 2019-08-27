Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Price Declined While Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Zoetis (ZTS) Share Price Rose, Blb&B Advisors Has Lifted Holding

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59 million, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 5.50 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 6,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 66,503 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, up from 60,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $126.2. About 1.25M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $850.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,339 shares to 55,429 shares, valued at $15.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 37,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,392 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 14,680 shares. Mairs & Power stated it has 3,840 shares. 225 are owned by Mcf Advsr. Hexavest has invested 0.48% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Boston Advsrs Limited Com reported 0.66% stake. Neuberger Berman Ltd Com has 2.85 million shares. Zevenbergen Cap Investments Limited Com has invested 0.08% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Fort LP reported 24,835 shares stake. Carlson Cap LP has invested 0.11% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Asset owns 32,159 shares. Greenwood Associate Limited Liability Com accumulated 46,010 shares. Westpac owns 168,854 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Peddock Cap Ltd owns 2,710 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 8,951 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

