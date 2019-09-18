Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Declined While Glovista Investments Raised Holding; Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Shares Rose While Jacobs Asset Management Increased Position by $8.47 Million

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 66.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 368,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 918,820 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.16 million, up from 550,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $24.5. About 462,295 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 25/04/2018 – WEISSLAW LLP Investigates Charter Financial Corp. Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK REPORTS PURCHASE OF CHARTER FINL & EXPANSION I; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Combined Co Has Pro Forma Assets of $12B, Deposits of $9.5B; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – ON APRIL 2, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT AND LOAN DOCUMENTS WITH NEXBANK SSB – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ CenterState Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSFL); 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of CenterState Bank; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Corporation Announces Acquisition Of Charter Financial Corporation And Expansion Into Vibrant Atlanta Market; 09/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY EACH OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CHARTER AND CENTERSTATE

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 135.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 37,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 65,105 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55 million, up from 27,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $45.13. About 5.99 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $307.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 194,584 shares to 90,869 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (NYSE:PMM) by 59,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,225 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EPHE).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 09, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on January 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TSMC beats Q2 after June strength – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

More notable recent CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CenterState Bank (CSFL) Closes Sunshine and HCBF Buyout – Nasdaq” published on January 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Sum Up The Pieces: FAD Could Be Worth $82 – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenterState Bank to acquire National Commerce Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CenterState Bank Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CSFL) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $539.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mackinac Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 54,196 shares to 465,910 shares, valued at $7.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 225,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 337,500 shares, and cut its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.55, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold CSFL shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 90.98 million shares or 19.35% more from 76.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,185 are owned by Cutler Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bb&T Secs Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 86,561 shares. Private Management Group invested in 0.05% or 42,500 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 30 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 185,746 shares. 17,224 are owned by Glenmede Communications Na. Heartland Advisors stated it has 165,696 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. 527,318 were reported by Bancshares Of America Corporation De. Vanguard Group owns 10.96M shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Com stated it has 1.72 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Com has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Boston Prtnrs holds 889,042 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 10,926 are owned by Private Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fenimore Asset has invested 0.33% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 75,352 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $82,327 activity.