Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Declined While Glovista Investments Increased Stake; Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder First Long Island Investors Has Boosted Stake

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 9.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 22,189 shares as the company's stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 246,876 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.91 million, up from 224,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $110.26. About 2.60M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500.

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 135.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 37,430 shares as the company's stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 65,105 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55 million, up from 27,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.19. About 5.75M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $805.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 27,800 shares to 36,070 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 14,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,392 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder Lc holds 10,393 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 440 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 2,319 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Davis R M Incorporated has 12,312 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel accumulated 7,137 shares. 1St Source Comml Bank holds 0.1% or 12,028 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Lc holds 4,664 shares. Auxier Asset Management stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has 1.65% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 160,530 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct has invested 0.44% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). North Star Asset Incorporated has 115,170 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Brinker holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 116,654 shares. Northeast Mngmt holds 194,199 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Moreover, Blair William & Il has 0.17% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was made by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $307.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asst Mngd Mun Fd Inc (MMU) by 28,657 shares to 20,748 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 194,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,869 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SJNK).