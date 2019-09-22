Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stake Has Raised by Glovista Investments Llc; Dillon & Associates Has Decreased Its Colgate (CL) Position as Share Value Rose

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 135.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 37,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 65,105 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55 million, up from 27,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 5.87 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 6,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 111,359 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02 million, down from 117,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.88B market cap company. It closed at $70.95 lastly. It is up 7.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $307.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr by 36,835 shares to 257,620 shares, valued at $7.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (NYSE:PMM) by 59,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,225 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (THD).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.: The Storm Is Finally Over – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Semiconductor Companies Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sarah Ketterer’s Favorite Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 5-Star Companies to Consider as Dow Eclipses 27,000 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $323.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 2,063 shares to 95,390 shares, valued at $19.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19 million for 24.98 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.