Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shareholder Sanders Capital Boosted Its Holding by $43.49 Million as Share Value Declined; As Halliburton Co Com (HAL) Market Value Declined, Holder Doheny Asset Management Cut Holding by $346,082

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Halliburton Co Com (HAL) by 48.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 15,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 16,695 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $380,000, down from 32,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Halliburton Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.55. About 7.89 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS PRESSURE IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO LEAD TO SIMILAR 2Q DRILLING AND EVALUATIONS MARGINS AND REVENUES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 36.91 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60 billion, up from 35.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.42. About 5.69 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55 million and $119.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2,865 shares to 6,465 shares, valued at $762,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) by 149,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 733,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Uniqure N V F (NASDAQ:QURE).

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $154,800 activity.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $315.93 million for 12.53 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.