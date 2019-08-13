Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shareholder Royal London Asset Management LTD Lifted Holding by $2.39 Billion; Avalon Global Asset Management Maintains Position in Cvs Health (Call) (CVS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 58,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 428,079 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.54 billion, up from 369,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $41.82. About 7.39 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (CVS) by 65.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 47,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47 million, up from 72,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $59.86. About 7.76 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 22,875 shares to 305,584 shares, valued at $14.22 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,119 shares, and cut its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TSMC beats Q2 after June strength – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Stocks With High Business Predictability Ratings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why ASML Holding Rose 10.4% in July – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $187.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (Put) (NYSE:LEN) by 85,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $736,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,830 shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Opus invested in 56,900 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 30,827 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Schroder Inv Mngmt Gru reported 484,437 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust holds 0.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 1.10 million shares. Addenda Capital has 0.21% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 54,298 shares. Paradigm Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 60,860 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Whitnell & Com reported 1.11% stake. Philadelphia Tru stated it has 1.58% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.51% or 21,402 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 683,409 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. 3,410 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $198,769.