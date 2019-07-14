Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shareholder Keywise Capital Management LTD Trimmed Its Position by $940,000; Us Bancorp De Has Boosted Hannon Armstrong Sustainable (HASI) Position

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59 million, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 4.70M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable (HASI) by 138.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 14,145 shares as the company's stock rose 13.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,347 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $626,000, up from 10,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.05. About 251,814 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 38.23% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.80% the S&P500.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 7,556 shares to 205,822 shares, valued at $21.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,467 shares, and cut its stake in Honda Motor Co Ltd A D R (NYSE:HMC).

More notable recent Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) news: Hannon Armstrong reports $300M green bond offering on June 24, 2019; Hannon Armstrong in pact to finance solar projects on June 04, 2019; Hannon Armstrong Announces Closing of New Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facilities on December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.83 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.09 billion for 25.14 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.